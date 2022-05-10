Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.30

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC (LON:DSM – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DSM stock opened at GBX 65.10 ($0.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.94. Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 89 ($1.10).

Get Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Hugh Aldous bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £20,100 ($24,781.16).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust in a research note on Monday.

About Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust PLC specializes investment in listed companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.