Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $234.64. 48,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,540. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.42 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $270.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.47.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

