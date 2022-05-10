Dowling & Yahnke LLC Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,710 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 5,753.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $295,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,340 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.75. The stock had a trading volume of 34,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,646. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $192.82 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.75%.

About FedEx (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.