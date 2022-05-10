Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 197 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

VV traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.77. 3,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,373. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $181.05 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.29.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.