Dowling & Yahnke LLC Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC cut its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $199,306,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2,850.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $100,540,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BA. Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.24.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.69. The company had a trading volume of 199,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,918,785. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $132.65 and a 1 year high of $258.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12, a PEG ratio of 97.53 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

