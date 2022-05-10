Dowling & Yahnke LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 1,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $299.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,103,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,693,922. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $295.72 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.45 and its 200-day moving average is $364.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

