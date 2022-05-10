Dowling & Yahnke LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,543. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.46. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $229.03 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.