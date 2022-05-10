Dowling & Yahnke LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,989 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.37. 941,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,622,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.58.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.73.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.