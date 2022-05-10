DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DBL opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $20.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

