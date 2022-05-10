DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund (NYSE:DBL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.0% per year over the last three years.
NYSE DBL opened at $15.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75. DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $20.14.
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
DoubleLine Opportunistic Credit Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It invests in debt securities including residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, U.S Government securities, corporate debt, international sovereign debt, and short-term investments.The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
