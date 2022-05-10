Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) is Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 1.8% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Dollar General worth $92,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DG shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DG traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,541. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

