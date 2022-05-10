DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Boosted by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after buying an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 17.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $121.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $82.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.12.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $434,635.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.00. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.92 and a 1 year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

