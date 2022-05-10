disBalancer Market Cap Reaches $1.50 Million (DDOS)

disBalancer (DDOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, disBalancer has traded down 22.1% against the dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $94,377.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00522207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00037946 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 44.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00103348 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,295.19 or 1.99427370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 6,583,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,602 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

