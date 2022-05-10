DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.00

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.00 and last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 51235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of C$98.75 million and a PE ratio of -1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.27, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.34.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions ( TSE:DRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

