Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Shares Down 20.6%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 20.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $143.43 and last traded at $145.40. 1,635,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,830,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $981,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter.

