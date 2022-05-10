Digitalcoin Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $131,693.01 and $1.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,816.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,305.15 or 0.07480136 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.93 or 0.00256132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017632 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.00 or 0.00736614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00076180 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.94 or 0.00509255 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005533 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,849,038 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

