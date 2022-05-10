Digitalcoin (DGC) Hits Market Cap of $141,226.61

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $141,226.61 and $15.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,297.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,240.97 or 0.07396555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00249436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.47 or 0.00714488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.79 or 0.00576920 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00074582 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005558 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,844,486 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

