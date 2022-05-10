DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.41

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 384210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,736,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,353 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,570,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,608 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)
DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.
