DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.41

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 384210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 30.95% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 15,003,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,736,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,570,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521,353 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,570,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,572,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,608 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

