DigitalBits (XDB) Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000619 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalBits has a market cap of $182.58 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.83 or 0.00233179 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003838 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015807 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.19 or 0.00432377 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 958,046,512 coins. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DragonSphere is a Dragon Ball Z theme coin. It allows instant transactions to anyone in a world. “

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.