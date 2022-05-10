Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.30. Diana Shipping posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,033.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Diana Shipping stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,274. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.47. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $453.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 126.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 13.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,456 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 71,688 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it operated a fleet of 34 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 11 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

