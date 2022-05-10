Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €23.90 ($25.16).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($24.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.42) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.37) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €24.60 ($25.89) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

DTE remained flat at $€17.59 ($18.52) during midday trading on Monday. 10,894,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($13.39) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($19.08). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.61.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

