Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “€76.00” Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €76.00 ($80.00) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($45.26) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €84.00 ($88.42) target price on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($73.68) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €85.07 ($89.54).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €31.90 ($33.58) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €45.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is €62.12. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($38.24) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($52.48).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

