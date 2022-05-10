Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $18.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

LPRO has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.67.

LPRO opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Open Lending by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,086,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,801 shares in the last quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter worth $169,615,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,106,000 after buying an additional 127,856 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,702,000 after buying an additional 781,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Open Lending by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,526,000 after buying an additional 1,334,307 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

