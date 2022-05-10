Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target to GBX 189

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 191 ($2.35) to GBX 189 ($2.33) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the homebuilder’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 230 ($2.84) to GBX 190 ($2.34) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.40) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.71) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 194.88 ($2.40).

TW stock opened at GBX 120.25 ($1.48) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 120.20 ($1.48) and a one year high of GBX 185.02 ($2.28). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 133.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 4.44 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.53%.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Chris Carney sold 11,460 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.76), for a total transaction of £16,387.80 ($20,204.41). Also, insider Jennie Daly sold 43,039 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.64), for a total transaction of £57,241.87 ($70,573.14). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,887 shares of company stock worth $15,157,615.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

