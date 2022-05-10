Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Despegar.com’s earnings. Despegar.com reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Despegar.com.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,706.01%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

DESP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NYSE DESP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.20. 368,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,197. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.97. Despegar.com has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $15.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Despegar.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Despegar.com by 94.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Despegar.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Despegar.com during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Despegar.com by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace.

