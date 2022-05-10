Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.15

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 272920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DM. Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Desktop Metal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.64.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 213.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ric Fulop acquired 128,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth $372,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074,140 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 66.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 34,146 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM)

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

