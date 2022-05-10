Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Issues Earnings Results

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DSGN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.07. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.09.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Arsani William bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $10,782,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DSGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

