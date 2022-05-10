Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY) Trading Down 13.3%

Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY – Get Rating) shares fell 13.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. 51,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,087% from the average session volume of 4,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39.
Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DHOXY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (DHOXY)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Receive News & Ratings for Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.