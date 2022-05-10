Dero Price Tops $9.52 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. Dero has a market cap of $118.91 million and $666,846.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dero has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.52 or 0.00030389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,489,954 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

