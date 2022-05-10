Deri Protocol Market Cap Hits $6.68 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and $353,907.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 466,705,980 coins and its circulating supply is 162,360,306 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

