Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Denbury alerts:

DEN stock traded down $7.49 on Monday, hitting $65.07. 796,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,463. Denbury has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. Denbury had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Denbury will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Denbury by 227.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 692,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 480,971 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denbury by 704.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Denbury by 636.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 47,474 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Denbury by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter worth $703,000.

Denbury Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.