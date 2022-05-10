DeltaChain (DELTA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,704.00

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.52 or 0.00231881 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003866 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.05 or 0.02004858 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.03 or 0.00450898 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 109.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DELTA is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

