Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $22.46 Average Price Target from Analysts

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Delek US from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Delek US alerts:

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $291,194.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,343 shares of company stock worth $4,001,747. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,180,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after purchasing an additional 401,246 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Delek US by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,962,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,205,000 after buying an additional 150,965 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Delek US by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,252,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after buying an additional 159,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Delek US by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,239,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Delek US by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,421,000 after purchasing an additional 807,117 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,109. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.65. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $29.27.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.97%. Delek US’s revenue was up 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.