DeGate Reaches Market Cap of $11.29 Million (DG)

DeGate (DG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. DeGate has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $534,480.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DeGate has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.14 or 0.00515439 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00037099 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00093680 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,001.13 or 1.99049746 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,547,313 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.