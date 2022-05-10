Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.53.

Shares of DE traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.48. The stock had a trading volume of 21,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,450. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $320.50 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.59. The firm has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

