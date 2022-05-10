Decentral Games (DG) Price Tops $0.11

Decentral Games (DG) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $54.97 million and $1.71 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00608493 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 46.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00112862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00035697 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,470.85 or 2.05924947 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Decentral Games

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 506,083,725 coins and its circulating supply is 505,510,105 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentral Games should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.