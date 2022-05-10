DecentBet (DBET) Market Cap Reaches $173,748.93

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last week, DecentBet has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $173,748.93 and $194.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,852.25 or 1.00114510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00106314 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

