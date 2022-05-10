DecentBet (DBET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $191.00

DecentBet (DBET) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $170,823.65 and approximately $191.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 20.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,235.95 or 0.99797053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002696 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001653 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DecentBet is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

DecentBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.