David T. Pearson Buys 1,500 Shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) Director David T. Pearson acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $28,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,315.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE LEE traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 60,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,682. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $108.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEE. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Lee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEE. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Strategic Investment Opportunities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lee Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,818,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $984,000. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

