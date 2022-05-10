Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,971,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 85,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRI stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.86. 8,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,204. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.04 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DRI. Wedbush reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.