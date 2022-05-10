Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.37.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRI. Barclays dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRI stock traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $125.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,204. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $116.04 and a 52-week high of $164.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

