Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.40

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 449268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daikin Industries,Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; absorption refrigerators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

