D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.65.

DHI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.02. 100,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,140. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.72. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.59. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

