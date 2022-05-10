Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Gap Up to $7.82

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.82, but opened at $8.51. Cytek Biosciences shares last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 1,491 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTKB. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytek Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20.

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $253,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,168,400 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,518 and sold 120,000 shares valued at $1,474,400. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 2,465.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 35.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

