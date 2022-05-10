Cypress Capital LLC Sells 236 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cypress Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,566.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 98,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 95,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.76. The company had a trading volume of 12,527,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,407,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.80. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $93.01 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

