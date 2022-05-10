Cypress Capital LLC Purchases 108 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,098 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

QCOM stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.81. 8,839,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,476,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $122.17 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

