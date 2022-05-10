Cypress Capital LLC Purchases 102 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.95. 53,533,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,261,391. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.20 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

