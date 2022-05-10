Cypress Capital LLC Has $925,000 Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AES by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,815 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 64.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,973,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 173.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,539,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,600 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,000,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 10,233.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,577,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephen Coughlin bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $1,001,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 7,188,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,171,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The AES Co. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $27.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $23.35.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.09). AES had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

AES has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.69.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

