Cypress Capital LLC Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.53.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,032,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $160.50 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.18. The company has a market cap of $155.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

