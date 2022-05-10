Cypress Capital LLC Acquires 204 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,284 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.69.

NYSE:IBM traded down $5.31 on Tuesday, reaching $129.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,639,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $116.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.54%.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.