CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives $10.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 40,484 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 215.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 19,348 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 937,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,717. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.08. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $5.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

